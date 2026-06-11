Insider Selling: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) SVP Sells 2,732 Shares of Stock

Key Points Provident Financial SVP David Weiant sold 2,732 shares on June 10 at an average price of $17.12, totaling about $46,772. After the sale, he held 6,175 shares, a 30.67% reduction in his position.

on June 10 at an average price of $17.12, totaling about $46,772. After the sale, he held 6,175 shares, a 30.67% reduction in his position. Weiant also sold additional shares earlier in the month, including 1,012 shares on June 8 and 1,000 shares on June 4 , both at prices near $17 per share.

and , both at prices near $17 per share. Provident Financial recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.21 per share, missing estimates, while revenue came in above expectations at $14.57 million. The stock also offers a 3.3% dividend yield and carries a consensus analyst rating of Hold.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV - Get Free Report) SVP David Weiant sold 2,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $46,771.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,716. The trade was a 30.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Weiant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, David Weiant sold 1,012 shares of Provident Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,204.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, David Weiant sold 1,000 shares of Provident Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $17,100.00.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $106.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Provident Financial's payout ratio is 60.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,084 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 352,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 121,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PROV

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: PROV) is a bank holding company headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, that conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Bank. With origins dating back to 1839, the company has grown into a full-service financial institution offering a broad spectrum of products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients.

The company's principal business activities include retail banking, commercial lending, mortgage finance and wealth management.

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