QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) CEO Sells $71,220.00 in Stock

Key Points QCR Holdings CEO Laura Ekizian sold 750 shares on June 9 at an average price of $94.96, totaling about $71,220. After the sale, she still owned 6,093 shares, a 10.96% reduction in her holdings.

sold 750 shares on June 9 at an average price of $94.96, totaling about $71,220. After the sale, she still owned 6,093 shares, a 10.96% reduction in her holdings. QCRH shares were up 0.5% and recently traded near $95.47, close to the stock’s 52-week high of $96.35. The company’s market cap is about $1.58 billion, with a P/E ratio of 11.96.

were up 0.5% and recently traded near $95.47, close to the stock’s 52-week high of $96.35. The company’s market cap is about $1.58 billion, with a P/E ratio of 11.96. The bank beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter, posting $1.99 EPS versus the $1.78 consensus, though revenue of $89.52 million came in below estimates. QCR also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable July 3.

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) CEO Laura Ekizian sold 750 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $71,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $578,591.28. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QCR Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.76. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $96.35.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.42 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 21.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. QCR's payout ratio is 5.01%.

Institutional Trading of QCR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 20.5% during the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 266,465 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 144.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 46,221 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of QCR by 32.3% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 41,153 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QCR from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Report on QCRH

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

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