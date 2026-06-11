Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN) Director Purchases $57,640.00 in Stock

Key Points Qfin director Xiaohuan Chen bought 4,000 shares on June 9 at an average price of $14.41, spending $57,640 and increasing his stake by 26.67% to 19,000 shares.

on June 9 at an average price of $14.41, spending $57,640 and increasing his stake by 26.67% to 19,000 shares. Chen also made a much larger purchase in March , buying 190,000 shares for about $2.45 million at $12.89 per share, signaling continued insider confidence.

, buying 190,000 shares for about $2.45 million at $12.89 per share, signaling continued insider confidence. Qfin reported solid recent results, including first-quarter EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $567.01 million, while analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Reduce” with an average price target of $19.91.

Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) Director Xiaohuan Chen bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,790. The trade was a 26.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Xiaohuan Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Xiaohuan Chen purchased 190,000 shares of Qfin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,449,100.00.

Qfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $567.01 million for the quarter. Qfin had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 27.48%. Research analysts predict that Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Qfin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,176.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Qfin's payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on QFIN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Qfin from $30.30 to $23.40 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Qfin from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.33 price objective on shares of Qfin in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $19.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QFIN

Institutional Trading of Qfin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qfin in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qfin by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qfin by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qfin by 8.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in shares of Qfin by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 19,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qfin

360 DigiTech, Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) is a China‐based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company's flagship platform offers an end‐to‐end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].