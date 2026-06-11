Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Director Purchases $20,800.00 in Stock

Key Points Avita Medical director Joseph Fralin Woody bought shares again , purchasing 5,200 shares at $4.00 each for a total of $20,800. His stake rose to 107,961 shares, according to an SEC filing.

, purchasing 5,200 shares at $4.00 each for a total of $20,800. His stake rose to 107,961 shares, according to an SEC filing. Woody has been actively adding to his position , with multiple recent purchases including 10,000 shares on June 9, June 3, and June 1 at prices between $4.09 and $4.30.

, with multiple recent purchases including 10,000 shares on June 9, June 3, and June 1 at prices between $4.09 and $4.30. Avita Medical’s latest earnings were in line with expectations, reporting a loss of $0.35 per share while revenue of $19.25 million topped estimates. Analysts currently have a mixed view, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and a target price of $7.25.

Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Fralin Woody purchased 5,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 107,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,844. This represents a 5.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Fralin Woody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Joseph Fralin Woody purchased 10,000 shares of Avita Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Joseph Fralin Woody purchased 10,000 shares of Avita Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $40,900.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Joseph Fralin Woody purchased 10,000 shares of Avita Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

Avita Medical Price Performance

Shares of Avita Medical stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.87. The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. Avita Medical Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.12.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avita Medical Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avita Medical from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Avita Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avita Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Avita Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Avita Medical in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avita Medical has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Avita Medical

Institutional Trading of Avita Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avita Medical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,185 shares of the company's stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 147,722 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avita Medical by 213.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avita Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avita Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avita Medical by 8,588.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 85,885 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avita Medical

Avita Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development and commercialization of cell‐based therapies for acute and chronic wounds. Its flagship technology, the ReCell® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device, enables clinicians to create a suspension of a patient's own skin cells at the point of care. The system is designed to accelerate wound healing, minimize donor‐site requirements and reduce scarring for patients suffering from burns, traumatic wounds and a variety of surgical and reconstructive procedures.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Avita Medical has secured regulatory clearances in key markets, including CE mark approval in the European Union and 510(k) clearance from the U.S.

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