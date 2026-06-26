Marshall Urist Sells 9,098 Shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Key Points Royalty Pharma EVP Christopher Hite sold 150,000 shares on June 23 at an average price of $54.40, generating about $8.16 million. After the sale, he still held 559,399 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 23 at an average price of $54.40, generating about $8.16 million. After the sale, he still held 559,399 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged . Royalty Pharma shares edged up 0.8% and recently traded near $54.69, close to the stock’s 52-week high of $56.50. The company now has a market cap of about $31.49 billion.

and recently traded near $54.69, close to the stock’s 52-week high of $56.50. The company now has a market cap of about $31.49 billion. The company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates with earnings of $1.30 per share, though revenue came in below expectations. Royalty Pharma also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share, and analysts remain broadly positive with a consensus Buy rating.

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) EVP Marshall Urist sold 9,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $502,027.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,082.82. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Marshall Urist sold 13,684 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $721,831.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Marshall Urist sold 13,684 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $726,073.04.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $630.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Royalty Pharma's payout ratio is presently 63.95%.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 367.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 160,191 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,559,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $56,184,000 after buying an additional 274,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RPRX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].