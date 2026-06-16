Brad Ian Meyers Sells 9,000 Shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Stock

Key Points 374Water COO Brad Ian Meyers sold 9,000 shares on June 11 at an average price of $2.46, bringing in $22,140. After the sale, he still owned 40,000 shares, and the filing showed an 18.37% reduction in his stake.

on June 11 at an average price of $2.46, bringing in $22,140. After the sale, he still owned 40,000 shares, and the filing showed an 18.37% reduction in his stake. Meyers also sold 9,831 additional shares on June 12 at an average price of $2.33, for total proceeds of $22,906.23.

on June 12 at an average price of $2.33, for total proceeds of $22,906.23. 374Water's stock opened at $2.31 and the company remains small at a $40.43 million market cap. Its latest quarterly results showed a loss of $0.26 per share on just $0.55 million in revenue, and analysts currently rate the stock a Sell.

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO - Get Free Report) COO Brad Ian Meyers sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $22,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,400. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brad Ian Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Brad Ian Meyers sold 9,831 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $22,906.23.

374Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93. 374Water Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. 374Water had a negative net margin of 911.15% and a negative return on equity of 338.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 374Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 374Water in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in 374Water in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 374Water in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in 374Water in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of 374Water in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 374Water has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCWO

374Water Company Profile

374Water, Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) develops and commercializes advanced water treatment technologies based on supercritical water oxidation (SCWO). The company’s flagship offering utilizes high-temperature and high-pressure conditions to oxidize organic contaminants in industrial and agricultural wastewater, converting harmful substances into benign end products such as clean water, carbon dioxide, and salts. This proprietary process is capable of destroying a wide range of pollutants, including hydrocarbons, PFAS, and biological sludges, without the need for harmful chemicals or lengthy residence times.

In addition to manufacturing modular SCWO reactors, 374Water provides end-to-end solutions encompassing system design, engineering, installation, pilot testing, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance.

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