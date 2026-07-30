Anthony Bacos Sells 70,000 Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Key Points Stitch Fix insider Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares on July 27 at an average price of $3.76, generating $263,200. The transaction, conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced his stake by 6.72% to 971,994 shares.

on July 27 at an average price of $3.76, generating $263,200. The transaction, conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced his stake by 6.72% to 971,994 shares. Bacos has made multiple recent sales, totaling roughly 580,000 shares since June 16, as Stitch Fix traded between $3.62 and $4.51 per share.

Stitch Fix recently exceeded quarterly revenue and adjusted its EPS loss ahead of estimates, while analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $5.12; institutional investors own 71.04% of the stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) insider Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 971,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,697.44. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Bacos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $265,300.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $253,400.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $265,300.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,011 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $309,448.62.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Bacos sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $451,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $282,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $290,500.00.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 0.5%

SFIX opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $565.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.26. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stitch Fix from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stitch Fix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFIX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,897,171 shares of the company's stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 4,898.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,664,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,902 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,702,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,739,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

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