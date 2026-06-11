Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Insider Christina Ciglar Sells 5,147 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Steven Madden insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares on June 9 at an average price of $44.74, totaling about $230,277. After the transaction, she still held 35,200 shares.

Steven Madden insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares on June 9 at an average price of $44.74, totaling about $230,277. After the transaction, she still held 35,200 shares. Recent operating results: The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.45, topping estimates of $0.42, and revenue of $653.1 million, which also beat expectations. Revenue rose 18% year over year.

The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.45, topping estimates of $0.42, and revenue of $653.1 million, which also beat expectations. Revenue rose 18% year over year. Analyst and dividend backdrop: Steven Madden recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, and analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $43.88.

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $230,276.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,848. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.6%

SHOO opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.64 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Steven Madden from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHOO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,451,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $33,319,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 50.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,926 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 814,318 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 155.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 955,010 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 581,745 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,170.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 568,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company's stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc (NASDAQ: SHOO) is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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