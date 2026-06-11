SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Director Victor Lynn Barrett Purchases 3,000 Shares

Key Points Director buying: SmartFinancial director Victor Lynn Barrett bought 3,000 shares at an average price of $43.78, a transaction worth $131,340. After the purchase, he held 151,724 shares.

SmartFinancial director Victor Lynn Barrett bought 3,000 shares at an average price of $43.78, a transaction worth $131,340. After the purchase, he held 151,724 shares. Stock and dividend update: SMBK shares were trading around $44.35, near their 52-week high of $44.55. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.09 per share from $0.08, for an annualized yield of 0.8%.

SMBK shares were trading around $44.35, near their 52-week high of $44.55. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.09 per share from $0.08, for an annualized yield of 0.8%. Analyst and ownership backdrop: Institutional investors own 58.78% of SmartFinancial, and Wall Street sentiment is mixed but leaning positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a target price of $45.88.

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK - Get Free Report) Director Victor Lynn Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.78 per share, with a total value of $131,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 151,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,476.72. This represents a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of SMBK opened at $44.35 on Thursday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SmartFinancial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SmartFinancial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,443 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,794 shares of the bank's stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 137,088 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,590 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMBK

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, operating through its primary subsidiary, SmartBank. Incorporated in 2006, the company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses and public entities across its regional footprint. SmartFinancial's network of branch offices and digital platforms combines community-banking relationships with modern technology to serve its customers' evolving needs.

Through SmartBank, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking, savings and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].