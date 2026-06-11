Insider Selling: Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA) CAO Sells 4,655 Shares of Stock

Key Points CEO Melissa Tomkiel sold 29,730 shares of Strata Critical Medical at an average price of $5.87, totaling about $174,515 . The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.

of Strata Critical Medical at an average price of $5.87, totaling about . The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. The transaction reduced Tomkiel’s stake by 1.55% , leaving her with about 1.89 million shares worth roughly $11.11 million after the sale.

, leaving her with about worth roughly after the sale. Strata Critical Medical recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share versus a consensus loss estimate, while analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $8.00.

Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA - Get Free Report) CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $27,324.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 146,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,588.96. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Amir Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Amir Cohen sold 40,575 shares of Strata Critical Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $239,798.25.

On Thursday, May 21st, Amir Cohen sold 10,300 shares of Strata Critical Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $59,637.00.

Strata Critical Medical Price Performance

Strata Critical Medical stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Strata Critical Medical has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.18 million, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17.

Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Strata Critical Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 20.56%.The firm had revenue of $67.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Strata Critical Medical will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Strata Critical Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Strata Critical Medical by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Strata Critical Medical by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strata Critical Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Strata Critical Medical by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 143,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Strata Critical Medical by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Strata Critical Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Strata Critical Medical to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Strata Critical Medical from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Strata Critical Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Strata Critical Medical

Strata Critical Medical Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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