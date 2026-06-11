Michele O'connor Sells 10,000 Shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

Key Points ServiceTitan CAO Michele O'connor sold 10,000 shares on June 9 at an average price of $69.14, totaling about $691,400. After the sale, she still held 81,890 shares worth roughly $5.66 million.

on June 9 at an average price of $69.14, totaling about $691,400. After the sale, she still held 81,890 shares worth roughly $5.66 million. The company recently reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $0.37 versus the $0.28 consensus and revenue of $268.82 million, up 24.6% year over year.

, with EPS of $0.37 versus the $0.28 consensus and revenue of $268.82 million, up 24.6% year over year. Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive, with 15 Buy ratings and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, though price targets vary widely and the average target is $110.53.

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) CAO Michele O'connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $691,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,661,874.60. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michele O'connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Michele O'connor sold 5,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $294,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Michele O'connor sold 5,154 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $360,058.44.

ServiceTitan Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of TTAN opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.69. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.40 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.ServiceTitan's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on ServiceTitan in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ServiceTitan from $117.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTAN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company's platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan's offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

Further Reading

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