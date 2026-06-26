TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Sells 2,916 Shares

Key Points TTM Technologies CFO Daniel Boehle sold 6,341 shares on June 23 at an average price of $209.79, for proceeds of about $1.33 million. After the sale, he still held 72,922 shares, reducing his ownership by 8%.

on June 23 at an average price of $209.79, for proceeds of about $1.33 million. After the sale, he still held 72,922 shares, reducing his ownership by 8%. The company was recently added to the Russell 1000 Index , a move that could increase demand from index funds and boost institutional visibility.

, a move that could increase demand from index funds and boost institutional visibility. TTM reported strong quarterly results, with earnings and revenue beating estimates and revenue rising 30.4% year over year. Analysts remain bullish, with an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) COO James Walsh sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $611,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 30,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,426,803.40. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $210.57 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.09. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $171.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. TTM Technologies's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about TTM Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies said it will be added to the Russell 1000 Index on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Article Title

TTM Technologies said it will be added to the on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Article Title

Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock.

The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executives and insiders, including the EVP, COO, CFO and other senior leaders, sold shares at around $209.80 per share. While insider selling does not always signal trouble, the broad pattern can weigh on investor sentiment because it suggests management may be taking some profits after the recent run-up. Article Title

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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