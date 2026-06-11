Insider Selling: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Sells 8,840 Shares of Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) insider Daniel Emerson sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,891,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 122,828 shares in the company, valued at $26,285,192. This trade represents a 6.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $210.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.63 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of -129.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $216.69 and its 200 day moving average is $223.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Essential Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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