Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Dennis Cho Sells 402 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Twist Bioscience insider Dennis Cho sold 402 shares on June 8 at an average price of $69.84, totaling about $28,076. The sale was disclosed to the SEC and was tied to tax withholding from vesting equity awards.

Twist Bioscience insider Dennis Cho sold 402 shares on June 8 at an average price of $69.84, totaling about $28,076. The sale was disclosed to the SEC and was tied to tax withholding from vesting equity awards. Recent earnings were mixed: The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.71 per share, wider than analysts expected, though revenue of $110.72 million beat estimates and rose 19.3% year over year.

The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.71 per share, wider than analysts expected, though revenue of $110.72 million beat estimates and rose 19.3% year over year. Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive: Several firms have recently lifted price targets or reiterated bullish ratings, and the stock now carries a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target of $58.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 402 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $28,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 119,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,289.28. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 2.23. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. Twist Bioscience's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $7,128,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Flax Pond Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 584,261 shares of the company's stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 145,960 shares of the company's stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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