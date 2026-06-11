Kevin Charles Gallagher Sells 381 Shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

Key Points UMB Financial President James Rine sold 8,246 shares on June 9 at an average price of $132.59, totaling about $1.09 million. After the sale, he still owned 61,446 shares valued at roughly $8.15 million.

on June 9 at an average price of $132.59, totaling about $1.09 million. After the sale, he still owned 61,446 shares valued at roughly $8.15 million. UMB Financial recently beat quarterly earnings expectations , reporting $3.41 EPS versus the $2.82 consensus estimate and revenue of $739.16 million, up 31.1% year over year. Analysts now expect the bank to earn 12.76 EPS for the full fiscal year.

, reporting $3.41 EPS versus the $2.82 consensus estimate and revenue of $739.16 million, up 31.1% year over year. Analysts now expect the bank to earn 12.76 EPS for the full fiscal year. The company continues to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, which annualizes to $1.72 and yields about 1.3%. Wall Street sentiment remains positive, with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $145.55.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $50,627.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,624,192.24. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.16 and a fifty-two week high of $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.35.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $739.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.79 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.42%.The firm's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded UMB Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Read Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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