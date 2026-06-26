United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $5,212,555.00 in Stock

Key Points CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock on June 24 for about $5.21 million , reducing her holdings by 19% to 40,513 shares.

of United Therapeutics stock on June 24 for about , reducing her holdings by 19% to 40,513 shares. Shares of UTHR fell 1.2% to open at $543.39, though the stock remains near its 52-week high of $609.35 and well above its low of $272.12.

to open at $543.39, though the stock remains near its 52-week high of $609.35 and well above its low of $272.12. United Therapeutics recently reported mixed quarterly results, with EPS of $5.82 missing estimates and revenue of $781.5 million also coming in below expectations, even as analysts still hold a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.69, for a total transaction of $5,212,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,229,077.97. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $543.39 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $272.12 and a 12 month high of $609.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm's 50-day moving average is $561.93 and its 200 day moving average is $525.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,269,803,000 after buying an additional 383,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $624,508,000 after purchasing an additional 295,221 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 866,930 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $514,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $317,617,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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