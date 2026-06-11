Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) SVP Adrian Devasahayam Sells 10,000 Shares

Key Points Veeco Instruments SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 10,000 shares on June 9 at an average price of $65.00, generating $650,000 in proceeds. After the sale, he still held 85,115 shares, and the transaction reduced his ownership by 10.51%.

on June 9 at an average price of $65.00, generating $650,000 in proceeds. After the sale, he still held 85,115 shares, and the transaction reduced his ownership by 10.51%. The insider sale adds to recent selling activity by Devasahayam, who also sold 5,407 shares on May 26. The article also notes a separate insider sale by director Gordon Hunter, which may weigh on sentiment.

by Devasahayam, who also sold 5,407 shares on May 26. The article also notes a separate insider sale by director Gordon Hunter, which may weigh on sentiment. Veeco stock has been volatile despite recent positives, including a follow-on order for its NSA500 system and broader interest in semiconductor equipment names. The company also recently missed quarterly EPS estimates, though analysts still see mixed-to-positive long-term prospects.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 85,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,532,475. This trade represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adrian Devasahayam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,407 shares of Veeco Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $334,368.88.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 9.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Veeco Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeco Instruments this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised Veeco Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Veeco Instruments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeco Instruments

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

Further Reading

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