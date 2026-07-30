Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Major Shareholder Sells 49,505 Shares of Stock

Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 49,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $897,030.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,076.76. The trade was a 89.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Twin Vee PowerCats Stock Performance

Shares of VEEE opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.08. Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $128.02.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($12.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter. Twin Vee PowerCats had a negative net margin of 59.92% and a negative return on equity of 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Twin Vee PowerCats from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Twin Vee PowerCats from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Twin Vee PowerCats

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee PowerCats

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee PowerCats during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twin Vee PowerCats in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Twin Vee PowerCats in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company's stock.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ: VEEE) is a U.S.-based designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance power catamarans. The company specializes in vacuum-infused fiberglass composite construction, producing vessels that combine speed, stability and fuel efficiency. Twin Vee's product range spans models for both recreational boating enthusiasts and commercial operators, with applications including day cruising, fishing, passenger transport, law enforcement and tourism.

Founded in 1997 by Gregg Seskin and Andy Pastras, Twin Vee has built a reputation for innovation in catamaran design and marine engineering.

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