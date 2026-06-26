Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CFO Sells 331 Shares

Key Points Vicor CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares on June 24 for about $6.53 million at an average price of $326.44. After the sale, he still owned 8,468,090 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by just 0.24%.

on June 24 for about at an average price of $326.44. After the sale, he still owned 8,468,090 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by just 0.24%. This was part of a broader pattern of insider selling , with Vinciarelli also selling 20,000 shares on multiple dates in June and late May at prices ranging from about $270.93 to $360.94 per share.

, with Vinciarelli also selling 20,000 shares on multiple dates in June and late May at prices ranging from about $270.93 to $360.94 per share. Vicor’s stock has been trading near its highs, and the company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates. Analysts remain mostly positive, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating at Buy.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CFO James Schmidt sold 331 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $110,851.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,851.90. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vicor Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ VICR opened at $331.59 on Friday. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $369.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $408.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICR

More Vicor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Vicor, with Craig Hallum, Needham, and Roth Mkm all raising price targets and keeping buy ratings. The stock still carries a consensus Buy rating, which supports the recent strength in shares. Article Title

Analysts remain constructive on Vicor, with Craig Hallum, Needham, and Roth Mkm all raising price targets and keeping buy ratings. The stock still carries a consensus rating, which supports the recent strength in shares. Positive Sentiment: Vicor’s last quarterly report showed solid execution, with EPS and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 20.2% year over year. That strong operating trend helps explain why the stock has been trading near its high end. Article Title

Vicor’s last quarterly report showed solid execution, with EPS and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 20.2% year over year. That strong operating trend helps explain why the stock has been trading near its high end. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no material change, with reported short interest still at 0 shares. This appears to be a non-event for investors. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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