Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells $31,685.36 in Stock

Key Points Vinci Compass Investments CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold shares on June 8, disposing of 3,304 shares at an average price of $9.59 for about $31,685. The filing notes the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 8, disposing of 3,304 shares at an average price of $9.59 for about $31,685. The filing notes the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The CFO has been selling shares repeatedly in recent days, including several additional transactions from late May through June 9. After the June 8 sale, he still directly owned 244,394 shares valued at roughly $2.34 million.

in recent days, including several additional transactions from late May through June 9. After the June 8 sale, he still directly owned 244,394 shares valued at roughly $2.34 million. The stock was trading near the low end of its range, opening at $9.52, close to its 52-week low of $9.20 and below its 50-day and 200-day averages. The company also recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, implying a 7.1% annualized yield.

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $31,685.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 244,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,343,738.46. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,965 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $67,699.80.

On Friday, June 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,078 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $29,548.80.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $39,620.13.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,673 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $55,141.56.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 748 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $7,524.88.

On Monday, June 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,810 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $18,299.10.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,107 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $11,180.70.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 981 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $9,849.24.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,507 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $54,959.86.

On Friday, May 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,074 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $20,864.44.

Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $622.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.29.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is 91.89%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% during the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,291,000 after acquiring an additional 671,448 shares during the last quarter. Endure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VINP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].