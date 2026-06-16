Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) CEO Acquires $26,746.00 in Stock

Key Points CEO Robert Virtue bought 4,300 Virco Manufacturing shares at $6.22 each, spending $26,746 and lifting his direct stake to 506,124 shares.

bought 4,300 Virco Manufacturing shares at $6.22 each, spending $26,746 and lifting his direct stake to 506,124 shares. The company recently reported a Q4 earnings miss , posting -$0.18 EPS versus the $0.01 estimate, even though revenue of $30.69 million came in above expectations.

, posting -$0.18 EPS versus the $0.01 estimate, even though revenue of $30.69 million came in above expectations. Virco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, while analysts remain cautious with an average rating of “Reduce” after recent downgrades.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC - Get Free Report) CEO Robert Virtue bought 4,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,746.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,148,091.28. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Virco Manufacturing Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.98 and a beta of 0.22.

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). Virco Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million.

Virco Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Virco Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIRC. Freedom Capital downgraded Virco Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Virco Manufacturing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on VIRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Manufacturing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Virco Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virco Manufacturing Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC) is a leading American manufacturer of furniture, primarily serving the K-12 education market. Headquartered in Torrance, California, the company designs, produces and distributes a comprehensive range of classroom seating, student desks, tables and educational workstations. Over several decades, Virco has built a reputation for durable, cost-effective solutions tailored to the needs of schools, colleges and other institutional customers.

The company's product portfolio includes molded plastic and wood-seat student chairs, modular and fixed-height desks, multi-purpose tables, computer furniture, laboratory stools and teacher furnishings.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].