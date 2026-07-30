Marianna Mancini Sells 18,217 Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX - Get Free Report) COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,217 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $609,722.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 422,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,149,777.20. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Viking Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Viking reported a quarterly loss of $1.10 per share, better than analysts’ expected loss of $1.21. The beat may offer some support, although revenue was essentially unchanged year over year. Viking Therapeutics earnings report

Viking reported a quarterly loss of $1.10 per share, better than analysts’ expected loss of $1.21. The beat may offer some support, although revenue was essentially unchanged year over year. Positive Sentiment: The Phase 3 VANQUISH 1 and 2 trials of injectable VK2735 for obesity are fully enrolled and advancing. Viking expects to begin an oral Phase 3 VK2735 trial in the fourth quarter of 2026 and report maintenance-dosing data in the third quarter, providing several potential catalysts. Viking Therapeutics corporate update

The Phase 3 VANQUISH 1 and 2 trials of injectable VK2735 for obesity are fully enrolled and advancing. Viking expects to begin an oral Phase 3 VK2735 trial in the fourth quarter of 2026 and report maintenance-dosing data in the third quarter, providing several potential catalysts. Positive Sentiment: The company ended the quarter with approximately $502 million in cash and equivalents, strengthening its ability to fund ongoing clinical trials. Viking also said its Phase 1 study of the amylin agonist VK3019 is underway, adding another potential pipeline opportunity.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $502 million in cash and equivalents, strengthening its ability to fund ongoing clinical trials. Viking also said its Phase 1 study of the amylin agonist VK3019 is underway, adding another potential pipeline opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst-focused coverage remains broadly optimistic, with several reports presenting VKTX as a “buy-the-dip” or high-upside biotech. However, these articles largely reflect existing Wall Street sentiment rather than new analyst actions or company developments. Wall Street bull case for Viking Therapeutics

Recent analyst-focused coverage remains broadly optimistic, with several reports presenting VKTX as a “buy-the-dip” or high-upside biotech. However, these articles largely reflect existing Wall Street sentiment rather than new analyst actions or company developments. Negative Sentiment: Although Viking exceeded EPS expectations, its loss widened from $0.58 per share in the prior-year quarter to $1.10, and the company continues to generate little or no revenue. Investors therefore remain focused on clinical results and the eventual commercial potential of VK2735 rather than near-term earnings.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,052 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 264,750 shares during the period. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,655,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,914 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 59,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Viking Therapeutics

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company's pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company's lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

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