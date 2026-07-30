Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $30,252.42 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,389 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $30,252.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 719,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,661,932.66. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,212 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $48,221.60.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 206 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $4,488.74.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,076 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $46,710.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,981 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $145,756.97.

On Friday, June 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 849 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $21,624.03.

On Thursday, June 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 215 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $5,476.05.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,527 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $34,449.12.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 422 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $9,516.10.

On Monday, June 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,806 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $147,530.46.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 404 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $9,090.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.09. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 164.62 and a current ratio of 164.62.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,354 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 110.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting ACRES Commercial Realty

Here are the key news stories impacting ACRES Commercial Realty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management said ACRES’ loan opportunity pipeline remains healthy and that its previously announced management internalization is progressing toward completion. Internalization could improve operating efficiency and better align management costs with shareholder interests. ACRES Commercial Realty posts $12.5 million Q2 GAAP net loss

Management said ACRES’ loan opportunity pipeline remains healthy and that its previously announced management internalization is progressing toward completion. Internalization could improve operating efficiency and better align management costs with shareholder interests. Positive Sentiment: The company will discuss the results on its July 30 conference call, giving investors an opportunity to receive additional detail on credit performance, the loan pipeline and the management internalization. ACRES Commercial Realty reports second-quarter 2026 results

The company will discuss the results on its July 30 conference call, giving investors an opportunity to receive additional detail on credit performance, the loan pipeline and the management internalization. Neutral Sentiment: ACRES reported a substantial second-quarter GAAP loss allocable to common shareholders. Company and media reports cited losses ranging from approximately $0.74 to $2.26 per share under different earnings measures, versus consensus expectations for a profit of roughly $0.11 to $0.18 per share. The results were also below the prior-year quarter’s profit. ACRES Commercial reports Q2 loss and misses revenue estimates

ACRES reported a substantial second-quarter GAAP loss allocable to common shareholders. Company and media reports cited losses ranging from approximately $0.74 to $2.26 per share under different earnings measures, versus consensus expectations for a profit of roughly $0.11 to $0.18 per share. The results were also below the prior-year quarter’s profit. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold a combined 3,807 ACR shares from July 27–29 at prices near $21.78–$21.80. The sales reduced its position by less than 1% and left it owning more than 716,000 shares, so the transactions are a limited—but potentially cautionary—insider sentiment signal. SEC shareholder transaction filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACR shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACR

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

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