American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) SVP Michelle Gillis Sells 2,247 Shares

Key Points SVP Michelle Gillis sold 2,247 shares of American Financial Group stock on June 24 at an average price of $139.00, totaling about $312,333. After the sale, she still owned 13,135 shares.

of American Financial Group stock on June 24 at an average price of $139.00, totaling about $312,333. After the sale, she still owned 13,135 shares. American Financial Group reported mixed quarterly results , with earnings of $2.47 per share missing expectations but revenue of $1.85 billion coming in above estimates. Analysts currently expect full-year EPS of 11.37.

, with earnings of $2.47 per share missing expectations but revenue of $1.85 billion coming in above estimates. Analysts currently expect full-year EPS of 11.37. The company continues to pay a solid dividend and has stable valuation metrics, with a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share and a 2.6% yield. Shares recently traded at $135.77, near analysts’ consensus target of $145.00.

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) SVP Michelle Gillis sold 2,247 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $312,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,765. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG stock opened at $135.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.64. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.11 and a 52-week high of $150.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. American Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.46%.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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