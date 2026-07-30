Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH) Insider Amanda Brooke Kopetsky Sells 13,472 Shares

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) insider Amanda Brooke Kopetsky sold 13,472 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $363,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,937. The trade was a 64.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amanda Brooke Kopetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Amanda Brooke Kopetsky sold 12,747 shares of Alliance Laundry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $344,678.88.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Amanda Brooke Kopetsky sold 809 shares of Alliance Laundry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $21,843.00.

Alliance Laundry Price Performance

Shares of ALH stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.89 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Laundry from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alliance Laundry from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Alliance Laundry from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alliance Laundry from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alliance Laundry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.33.

View Our Latest Report on ALH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Laundry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDT Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter valued at $2,864,297,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,161,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter worth about $55,962,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter worth about $48,234,000.

Alliance Laundry Company Profile

Alliance Laundry Systems (NYSE: ALH) is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

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