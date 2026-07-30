Insider Selling: Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Sells $1,009,137.42 in Stock

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Eckersley sold 6,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,009,137.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,061.94. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Allegion Stock Down 1.7%

ALLE stock opened at $158.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.66. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore upgraded shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $164.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Allegion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $842,026,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,232,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $750,584,000 after buying an additional 260,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $427,521,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,593,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $412,876,000 after acquiring an additional 236,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,402,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $223,335,000 after acquiring an additional 157,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Allegion

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Allegion’s recent quarterly performance remains a key support for the stock. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.40, exceeding estimates of $2.22, while revenue rose 12.7% year over year to $1.15 billion, above the $1.12 billion consensus. Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $8.85–$9.00. Allegion earnings and stock information

Allegion’s recent quarterly performance remains a key support for the stock. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.40, exceeding estimates of $2.22, while revenue rose 12.7% year over year to $1.15 billion, above the $1.12 billion consensus. Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $8.85–$9.00. Positive Sentiment: The company’s $500 million share-repurchase authorization, potentially covering about 3.9% of outstanding shares, may provide ongoing support by signaling management’s confidence in the valuation. Institutional investors also hold approximately 92.2% of the stock, with several funds recently increasing their positions. Allegion insider and institutional ownership information

The company’s $500 million share-repurchase authorization, potentially covering about 3.9% of outstanding shares, may provide ongoing support by signaling management’s confidence in the valuation. Institutional investors also hold approximately 92.2% of the stock, with several funds recently increasing their positions. Positive Sentiment: Momentum-focused coverage continues to highlight Allegion as a potentially attractive long-term stock, supported by its earnings growth, solid profitability and performance above its longer-term moving averages. Zacks Allegion momentum article

Momentum-focused coverage continues to highlight Allegion as a potentially attractive long-term stock, supported by its earnings growth, solid profitability and performance above its longer-term moving averages. Neutral Sentiment: Allegion gained during Tuesday’s session but lagged several industry peers, suggesting the stock lacked a company-specific catalyst strong enough to outperform the broader group. MarketWatch Allegion performance article

Allegion gained during Tuesday’s session but lagged several industry peers, suggesting the stock lacked a company-specific catalyst strong enough to outperform the broader group. Negative Sentiment: Several executives disclosed stock sales totaling about $1.60 million: CFO Michael Wagnes sold 3,184 shares, SVP Timothy Eckersley sold 6,417 shares and CAO Nickolas Musial sold 687 shares. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans where disclosed, reducing the likelihood that they reflect new concerns, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment.

Several executives disclosed stock sales totaling about $1.60 million: CFO Michael Wagnes sold 3,184 shares, SVP Timothy Eckersley sold 6,417 shares and CAO Nickolas Musial sold 687 shares. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans where disclosed, reducing the likelihood that they reflect new concerns, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious. Allegion carries a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $164.75, while several firms have reduced targets; the stock’s elevated valuation relative to expected growth may limit near-term upside.

About Allegion

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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