Insider Selling: Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) COO Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) COO Scott Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 172,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,116,070. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.8%

ANF stock opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.89. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANF

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 928 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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