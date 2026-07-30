Accelerant (NYSE:ARX) Insider Sells 104,647 Shares of Stock

Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX - Get Free Report) insider Francis James Oneill sold 104,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,523,660.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,522,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,962,140. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Francis James Oneill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Francis James Oneill sold 110,467 shares of Accelerant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $1,616,132.21.

On Thursday, June 25th, Francis James Oneill sold 73,500 shares of Accelerant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $959,910.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Francis James Oneill sold 76,464 shares of Accelerant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $1,002,443.04.

On Monday, June 22nd, Francis James Oneill sold 70,536 shares of Accelerant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $931,780.56.

Accelerant Stock Down 15.3%

Accelerant stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. Accelerant Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accelerant (NYSE:ARX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Accelerant had a negative net margin of 135.47% and a positive return on equity of 49.99%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter. Accelerant's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accelerant Holdings will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Accelerant

Here are the key news stories impacting Accelerant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains generally favorable. Ten analysts rate Accelerant a Buy, two rate it Hold and one rates it Sell; the consensus price target is $18.60, above recent trading levels. Raymond James and Piper Sandler have set $19 targets, while Wells Fargo maintains an Overweight rating with a $16 target. Accelerant insider trading and analyst coverage

Analyst sentiment remains generally favorable. Ten analysts rate Accelerant a Buy, two rate it Hold and one rates it Sell; the consensus price target is $18.60, above recent trading levels. Raymond James and Piper Sandler have set $19 targets, while Wells Fargo maintains an Overweight rating with a $16 target. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest reported quarter showed solid operating momentum: revenue increased 53.5% year over year to $273.2 million, while adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share exceeded expectations by $0.01. Institutional investors including Balyasny Asset Management, Azora Capital and JPMorgan also increased their positions, providing some support for the long-term investment case.

The company’s latest reported quarter showed solid operating momentum: revenue increased 53.5% year over year to $273.2 million, while adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share exceeded expectations by $0.01. Institutional investors including Balyasny Asset Management, Azora Capital and JPMorgan also increased their positions, providing some support for the long-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: COO Matthew David Sternberg sold 17,568 shares worth approximately $257,196 to cover tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards. The sale was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its value as a discretionary bearish signal. He retained 596,482 shares. Accelerant COO stock sale

COO Matthew David Sternberg sold 17,568 shares worth approximately $257,196 to cover tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards. The sale was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its value as a discretionary bearish signal. He retained 596,482 shares. Negative Sentiment: Insider Francis James Oneill sold a combined 215,114 shares for approximately $3.14 million across July 27–28. The transactions reduced his ownership by about 3.2% in total, adding to concerns about insider monetization even though they were executed under a 10b5-1 plan. SEC filing for Oneill stock sales

Insider Francis James Oneill sold a combined 215,114 shares for approximately $3.14 million across July 27–28. The transactions reduced his ownership by about 3.2% in total, adding to concerns about insider monetization even though they were executed under a 10b5-1 plan. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jeffrey L. Radke separately sold 95,223 shares for about $1.39 million. Although the sale represented only 0.34% of his holdings and was prearranged, the combination of CEO, COO and other insider sales creates a near-term supply and sentiment overhang. SEC filing for CEO stock sale

CEO Jeffrey L. Radke separately sold 95,223 shares for about $1.39 million. Although the sale represented only 0.34% of his holdings and was prearranged, the combination of CEO, COO and other insider sales creates a near-term supply and sentiment overhang. Negative Sentiment: Despite revenue growth and an earnings beat, Accelerant continues to report a deeply negative net margin and trades with a negative P/E ratio, highlighting ongoing profitability concerns. Recent target reductions from Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo also temper the bullish analyst outlook.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARX. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Accelerant in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Accelerant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Accelerant in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerant during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Accelerant by 50.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,729 shares of the technology company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ARX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accelerant from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accelerant from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on Accelerant in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accelerant from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Accelerant from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARX

Accelerant Company Profile

Aeroflex Holding Corp. (Aeroflex Holding) is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and microwave integrated circuits, components and systems used in the design, development and maintenance of wireless communication systems. The Company's solutions include microelectronic components and test and measurement equipment used by companies in the space, avionics and defense; commercial wireless communications, and medical and other markets. Its products include a range of RF, microwave and millimeter wave microelectronic components, integrated circuits (ICs), and analog and mixed-signal devices.

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