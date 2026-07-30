Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) EVP Nicole Kitowski Sells 7,663 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB - Get Free Report) EVP Nicole Kitowski sold 7,663 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $236,863.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,057.57. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $450.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.01 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Associated Banc's payout ratio is 33.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,570 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 90.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,890 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 136,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,667 shares of the bank's stock valued at $61,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 13.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 496,392 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Associated Banc from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

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