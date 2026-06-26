Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Sells $160,226.00 in Stock

Key Points BDX EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares on June 24 at an average price of $145.66, totaling $160,226. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 24 at an average price of $145.66, totaling $160,226. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . The transaction reduced Garrison’s direct holdings by 7.71% , leaving him with 13,172 shares valued at about $1.92 million. He also sold 1,100 shares earlier in June at a higher average price of $151.48.

, leaving him with 13,172 shares valued at about $1.92 million. He also sold 1,100 shares earlier in June at a higher average price of $151.48. Becton, Dickinson reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.90 vs. $2.77 expected and revenue of $4.71 billion, up 5.2% year over year. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, yielding 2.8% annualized.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael David Garrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total value of $166,628.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 40,711,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $790,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $979,290,000 after buying an additional 5,174,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $7,118,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,149 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $769,397,000 after buying an additional 4,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $734,321,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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