Praniti Lakhwara Sells 2,802 Shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) Director Praniti Lakhwara sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $297,348.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,082.96. This represents a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bread Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $107.16 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average is $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.81. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $959.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bread Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bread Financial from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bread Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 58.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 22,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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