Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Director Sells $111,100.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Bill Fairfield sold 2,500 Buckle shares on June 8 at $44.44 each, totaling about $111,100 . After the sale, he still owned 52,908 shares, a 4.51% reduction in his stake.

sold 2,500 Buckle shares on June 8 at $44.44 each, totaling about . After the sale, he still owned 52,908 shares, a 4.51% reduction in his stake. Buckle reported better-than-expected quarterly results , posting EPS of $0.92 versus the $0.74 consensus and revenue of $288.74 million, up 6.1% year over year.

, posting EPS of $0.92 versus the $0.74 consensus and revenue of $288.74 million, up 6.1% year over year. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share payable July 29, implying a 3.2% yield. Meanwhile, analysts remain cautious, with a Hold consensus and an average price target of $47.00.

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) Director Bill Fairfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,231.52. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Buckle Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.39 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Buckle had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Buckle's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Buckle's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 15.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 323.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Buckle from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Buckle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Buckle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Buckle has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKE

Buckle Company Profile

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

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