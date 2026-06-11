BOX (NYSE:BOX) COO Olivia Nottebohm Sells 6,528 Shares

Key Points BOX CFO Dylan Smith sold 17,000 shares on June 10 at an average price of $26.00, totaling about $442,000. After the sale, he still held 1,364,049 shares, down 1.23% from his prior position.

on June 10 at an average price of $26.00, totaling about $442,000. After the sale, he still held 1,364,049 shares, down 1.23% from his prior position. Box shares were slightly lower , opening at $26.46 and trading down 0.3% in the session. The stock sits near its 200-day moving average and has ranged from $21.34 to $36.46 over the past year.

, opening at $26.46 and trading down 0.3% in the session. The stock sits near its 200-day moving average and has ranged from $21.34 to $36.46 over the past year. The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.37 EPS versus the $0.36 estimate and revenue of $305.94 million, up 10.7% year over year. Box also has a $500 million share repurchase authorization in place, and analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,528 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $170,837.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 552,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,451,361.87. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Olivia Nottebohm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,470 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $313,869.90.

On Friday, May 1st, Olivia Nottebohm sold 5,942 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $148,550.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,528 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $157,128.96.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised BOX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 1,778.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company's stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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