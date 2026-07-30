Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Chairman Luis Campos Acquires 46,830 Shares

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) Chairman Luis Campos bought 46,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $768,480.30. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 20,249,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,295,361.65. This represents a 0.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BWMX opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a return on equity of 77.89% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm had revenue of $237.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.3252 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,582 shares of the company's stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

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