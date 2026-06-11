Insider Selling: BXP (NYSE:BXP) CFO Sells 26,113 Shares of Stock

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,417.65. The trade was a 81.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BXP Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. BXP's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. BXP's payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of BXP from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BXP presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BXP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BXP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 892.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of BXP in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BXP in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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