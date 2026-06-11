Insider Selling: Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Eric Stickels sold 2,000 shares of Community Financial System (NYSE: CBU) on June 8 at an average price of $63.98, totaling about $127,960. After the sale, he still owned 31,592 shares.

of Community Financial System (NYSE: CBU) on June 8 at an average price of $63.98, totaling about $127,960. After the sale, he still owned 31,592 shares. The company recently beat earnings expectations , reporting $1.15 EPS versus the $1.10 consensus, while quarterly revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $213.69 million.

, reporting $1.15 EPS versus the $1.10 consensus, while quarterly revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $213.69 million. Community Financial System also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, payable July 10, implying an annualized yield of 2.9%.

Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU - Get Free Report) Director Eric Stickels sold 2,000 shares of Community Financial System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,021,256.16. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Community Financial System Stock Performance

NYSE:CBU opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $213.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $216.36 million. Community Financial System had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 21.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Financial System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Community Financial System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Weiss Ratings raised Community Financial System from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Community Financial System from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Community Financial System in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on Community Financial System in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Community Financial System from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Financial System in the 4th quarter valued at $38,993,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,257 shares of the bank's stock valued at $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Community Financial System by 740.1% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 401,450 shares of the bank's stock worth $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 353,663 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Community Financial System during the 2nd quarter worth $15,185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Community Financial System by 10,989.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 200,049 shares of the bank's stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 198,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company's stock.

Community Financial System Company Profile

Community Financial System (NYSE: CBU) is the bank holding company for Community Bank, National Association, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in DeWitt, New York. Through its principal subsidiary, the company offers a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of both consumer and business clients. Its organizational structure centers on community-based banking operations supported by centralized technology, risk management and administrative functions.

The company's product offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial mortgage loans, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management services, and electronic banking.

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