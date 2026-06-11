Andrea Lindell Sells 1,347 Shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Key Points Chemed director Andrea Lindell sold 1,347 shares on June 9 at an average price of $447.33, totaling about $602,554. After the sale, she still owned 4,578 shares.

on June 9 at an average price of $447.33, totaling about $602,554. After the sale, she still owned 4,578 shares. Chemed’s stock was down 2.6% and recently traded at $434.63, with a market cap of $5.77 billion and a 12-month range of $365.20 to $562.77.

and recently traded at $434.63, with a market cap of $5.77 billion and a 12-month range of $365.20 to $562.77. The company beat quarterly EPS expectations with $5.65 per share versus $5.30 expected, and it also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, payable June 16.

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) Director Andrea Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chemed Trading Down 2.6%

Chemed stock opened at $434.63 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $413.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chemed Corporation has a 12 month low of $365.20 and a 12 month high of $562.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. Chemed's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 2,444,879.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,550,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,374,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 122.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,067,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,302,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 1,260.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 109,033 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $501.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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