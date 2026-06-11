Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director Sells $108,205.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Rajeev Date sold 1,273 shares of Circle Internet Group at an average price of $85.00, totaling about $108,205. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and his ownership fell by 0.82%.

of Circle Internet Group at an average price of $85.00, totaling about $108,205. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged , and his ownership fell by 0.82%. Circle’s stock opened at $79.27 and has traded well below its 52-week high of $298.99, with a market cap of $19.7 billion. The shares also sit below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

and has traded well below its 52-week high of $298.99, with a market cap of $19.7 billion. The shares also sit below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.21 per share, missing estimates, though revenue rose 20% year over year to $694.13 million. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus “Hold” with an average price target of $134.18.

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) Director Rajeev Date sold 1,273 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $108,205.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 154,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,119,410. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion and a PE ratio of -24.77. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.Circle Internet Group's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Circle Internet Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17, giving the company a high-profile venue to promote its digital-money strategy and broader vision. Circle to Speak at VivaTech 2026

Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17, giving the company a high-profile venue to promote its digital-money strategy and broader vision. Positive Sentiment: MassPay expanded stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, suggesting continued commercial adoption of Circle’s payments infrastructure. MassPay Expands Stablecoin Payout Capabilities

MassPay expanded stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, suggesting continued commercial adoption of Circle’s payments infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Circle’s cirBTC launch and CLARITY Act progress keeps the stock in focus, but also highlights ongoing debate about whether the company’s valuation is too rich. Circle’s cirBTC Launch And CLARITY Act Progress Test Rich Valuation

Coverage around Circle’s cirBTC launch and CLARITY Act progress keeps the stock in focus, but also highlights ongoing debate about whether the company’s valuation is too rich. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary continues to center on Circle’s valuation and its exposure to crypto-market sentiment, which may be influencing trading but does not materially change near-term fundamentals. Circle May Be the Biggest Winner of America’s Stablecoin Shift

Analyst and market commentary continues to center on Circle’s valuation and its exposure to crypto-market sentiment, which may be influencing trading but does not materially change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares recently, including a large sale by director Patrick Sean Neville and additional sales by the CEO and CFO, which can weigh on investor confidence despite the trading plans behind the transactions. Insider sales filings

Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRCL. Clear Str upgraded Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Circle Internet Group

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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