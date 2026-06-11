Insider Buying: Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) SVP Buys 875 Shares of Stock

Key Points Claritev SVP Nutter Carol bought 875 shares on June 9 at an average price of $28.41, spending about $24,859. After the purchase, she directly owned 46,941 shares valued at roughly $1.33 million.

bought 875 shares on June 9 at an average price of $28.41, spending about $24,859. After the purchase, she directly owned 46,941 shares valued at roughly $1.33 million. The transaction increased her ownership by 1.90% and was disclosed in an SEC filing.

and was disclosed in an SEC filing. Claritev’s stock recently traded at $29.55, with institutional investors owning 87.15% of the company; analysts currently have a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an average price target of $33.67.

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV - Get Free Report) SVP Nutter Carol acquired 875 shares of Claritev stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,858.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 46,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,333,593.81. This represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Claritev Stock Performance

Shares of CTEV stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $503.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.77. Claritev has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claritev

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. H&F Corporate Investors VIII Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Claritev during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,988,000. Arini Captial Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Claritev during the 4th quarter valued at $64,291,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Claritev during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,009,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Claritev by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 755,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claritev during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTEV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Claritev from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Claritev in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Claritev in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Claritev in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Claritev from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTEV

About Claritev

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on improving affordability, transparency and quality. Led by deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides tech-enabled solutions and services fueled by multiple data sources from over 40 years of claims repricing. Claritev utilizes world-class technology and AI solutions to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability in healthcare, brings price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design.

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