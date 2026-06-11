Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) CEO Lynn Bamford Sells 2,500 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) CEO Lynn Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total transaction of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,739,270.48. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $721.75 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $447.11 and a one year high of $760.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's fifty day moving average is $724.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.21.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 140.0% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $746.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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