Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Major Shareholder Sells $7,330,838.66 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 88,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $7,330,838.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,616,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $383,090,470.96. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Millstreet Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Millstreet Capital Management sold 60,833 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $5,156,813.41.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Millstreet Capital Management sold 51,472 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $4,397,252.96.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Millstreet Capital Management sold 399,929 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $32,962,148.18.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 0.6%

DBD stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.13. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $888.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.23 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 42.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 308.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,503 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 55,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. Wedbush set a $100.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].