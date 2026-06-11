Insider Selling: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 56,926 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 56,926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total value of $22,663,948.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,390,843.31. This represents a 46.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $369.87 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.17 and a 12-month high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,362,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price target on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CLSA raised Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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