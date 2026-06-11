Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) Insider Sells $49,882.04 in Stock

Key Points Doximity insider Siddharth Sitaram sold 2,444 shares on June 8 at an average price of $20.41, totaling about $49,882. The sale was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and was tied to tax withholding from equity award vesting.

on June 8 at an average price of $20.41, totaling about $49,882. The sale was part of a pre-arranged and was tied to tax withholding from equity award vesting. After the transaction, Sitaram still held 90,706 shares of Doximity, valued at roughly $1.85 million . The sale represented a 2.62% reduction in his position.

of Doximity, valued at roughly . The sale represented a in his position. Doximity shares were down 1.0% and opened at $20.24, well below the stock’s 50-day average of $22.42. Analysts currently have a Hold consensus on the stock, with a target price of $30.62.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS - Get Free Report) insider Siddharth Sitaram sold 2,444 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $49,882.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,309.46. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Siddharth Sitaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Siddharth Sitaram sold 2,309 shares of Doximity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $59,502.93.

On Friday, April 10th, Siddharth Sitaram sold 2,427 shares of Doximity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $51,185.43.

Doximity Trading Down 1.0%

DOCS stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $22.42. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $76.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Doximity to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Doximity from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Doximity

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,285,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,281,000 after acquiring an additional 518,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Doximity by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 142,408 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Doximity by 325,436.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,492 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Doximity by 1,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 362,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 345,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,404,000 after acquiring an additional 609,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company's stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, trading as DOCS, operates a digital professional network and communications platform designed primarily for clinicians. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company connects physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals, providing tools that streamline clinical communication, telehealth delivery and access to specialty-specific medical information. Its platform is positioned as a professional hub where clinicians manage their workflows, stay current with medical news and collaborate securely with peers.

The company’s offerings include secure messaging and video telehealth capabilities that enable clinicians to consult with patients and colleagues while protecting patient information.

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