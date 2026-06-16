Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Insider Oliver Engert Purchases 1,200 Shares

Key Points Enovis insider Oliver Engert bought 1,200 shares on June 11 at an average price of $21.62, spending about $25,944. After the purchase, he owned 51,840 shares, and it marked a 2.37% increase in his position.

on June 11 at an average price of $21.62, spending about $25,944. After the purchase, he owned 51,840 shares, and it marked a 2.37% increase in his position. Engert has been actively buying recently , also purchasing 1,000 shares on June 10 and another 1,000 shares on June 1, signaling continued insider confidence in the stock.

, also purchasing 1,000 shares on June 10 and another 1,000 shares on June 1, signaling continued insider confidence in the stock. Enovis shares were down 4.1% and traded near their 12-month low, even as the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and analysts maintained a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) insider Oliver Engert acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $25,944.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 51,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,120,780.80. This trade represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oliver Engert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Oliver Engert acquired 1,000 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Oliver Engert acquired 1,000 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $22,220.00.

Enovis Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE:ENOV opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Enovis Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $589.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Corporation will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 12.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enovis by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 73,116 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 13.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 125.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Enovis by 24,405.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 9,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENOV. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enovis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Enovis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enovis from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENOV

About Enovis

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

Further Reading

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