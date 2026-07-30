Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) Director Purchases $50,419.22 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) Director Lisa Ann Schlehuber purchased 989 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $50,419.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,650.16. This represents a 89.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

EQBK opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Equity Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 98.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 87,024 shares of the company's stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 74.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,444 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQBK. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Equity Bancshares from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQBK

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company's core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

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