Insider Selling: First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Director Sells 4,921 Shares of Stock

Key Points First Advantage director James Lindsey Clark sold 4,921 shares on June 8 at an average price of $15.69, totaling about $77,210. After the sale, he still held 56,844 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 8 at an average price of $15.69, totaling about $77,210. After the sale, he still held 56,844 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The company recently beat earnings expectations , reporting $0.26 EPS versus the $0.21 consensus estimate, while quarterly revenue rose 8.6% year over year. First Advantage also reaffirmed FY2026 guidance of $1.15 to $1.25 EPS.

, reporting $0.26 EPS versus the $0.21 consensus estimate, while quarterly revenue rose 8.6% year over year. First Advantage also reaffirmed FY2026 guidance of $1.15 to $1.25 EPS. Analyst sentiment is mixed but constructive, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50. Several firms recently raised targets, including Barclays, Citi, and JPMorgan, all citing upside from current levels.

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA - Get Free Report) Director James Lindsey Clark sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $77,210.49. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $891,882.36. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

First Advantage Price Performance

FA opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.00 and a beta of 1.20. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. First Advantage's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. First Advantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 6.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,966 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,567 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,544 shares of the company's stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,279 shares of the company's stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Report on FA

About First Advantage

First Advantage is a global provider of background screening, identity verification and workforce risk management solutions. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of services that help employers verify candidate credentials, manage regulatory compliance and mitigate risk throughout the employee lifecycle. Its platform is built to integrate with leading human capital management and applicant tracking systems, enabling a seamless and scalable experience for organizations of all sizes.

The company's core offerings include pre-employment and continuous background screening, digital identity verification, drug and health testing, and ongoing employee monitoring.

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