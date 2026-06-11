Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione Buys 5,000 Shares

Key Points Flowers Foods CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione bought 5,000 shares at $7.51 each, a $37,550 purchase that increased his direct holdings to 194,180 shares. The insider buy may signal confidence in the company.

at $7.51 each, a $37,550 purchase that increased his direct holdings to 194,180 shares. The insider buy may signal confidence in the company. The company recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share , slightly ahead of analyst expectations, while revenue came in just below consensus at $1.57 billion. Flowers Foods also guided FY2026 EPS to 0.80–0.90 .

, slightly ahead of analyst expectations, while revenue came in just below consensus at $1.57 billion. Flowers Foods also guided FY2026 EPS to . Flowers Foods declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, which annualizes to a 6.4% yield, but the payout ratio is high at 282.86%. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $9.60.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO - Get Free Report) CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 194,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,291.80. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Flowers Foods's payout ratio is 282.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,623.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 225.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 64.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLO

Flowers Foods News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Flowers Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flowers Foods’ CFO, Diego Anthony Scaglione, bought 5,000 shares at an average price of $7.51, a sign of insider confidence that can support sentiment around the stock. SEC filing

Flowers Foods’ CFO, Diego Anthony Scaglione, bought 5,000 shares at an average price of $7.51, a sign of insider confidence that can support sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $0.34 from $0.32, showing some longer-term optimism, though the firm kept a Hold rating.

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $0.34 from $0.32, showing some longer-term optimism, though the firm kept a rating. Neutral Sentiment: The company also remains close to consensus earnings expectations for the current year, with analysts looking for about $0.87 per share in FY2026.

The company also remains close to consensus earnings expectations for the current year, with analysts looking for about $0.87 per share in FY2026. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several near- and medium-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 to $0.86 from $0.90, Q2 2026 to $0.23 from $0.25, Q3 2026 to $0.18 from $0.20, and Q4 2026 to $0.15 from $0.17, which may pressure shares.

Zacks Research trimmed several near- and medium-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 to $0.86 from $0.90, Q2 2026 to $0.23 from $0.25, Q3 2026 to $0.18 from $0.20, and Q4 2026 to $0.15 from $0.17, which may pressure shares. Negative Sentiment: Additional cuts were made to 2027 estimates, including Q1 2027 to $0.30 from $0.32, Q2 2027 to $0.23 from $0.24, Q3 2027 to $0.19 from $0.20, and Q4 2027 to $0.18 from $0.19, indicating softer expected profitability ahead.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, offering a variety of fresh bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes and tortillas. Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, the company operates an extensive network of bakeries and distribution centers that serve retail grocery chains, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and foodservice customers nationwide. Flowers Foods markets its products under well-known brands such as Nature's Own, Wonder, Dave's Killer Bread, Mrs.

Further Reading

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