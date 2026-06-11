Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) CEO Sells $1,623,585.60 in Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) CEO Paul Abbott sold 173,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $1,623,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,373,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,578,309.36. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.93. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.55 million. Global Business Travel Group had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.93%.Global Business Travel Group's quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 1,238.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBTG. Lake Street Capital set a $9.50 price objective on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore downgraded Global Business Travel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Global Business Travel Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

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