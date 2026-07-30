Christopher Hatto Sells 6,895 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,910. This represents a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Christopher Hatto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00.

General Motors Stock Down 1.0%

General Motors stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. GM vs. Ford Stock: Which Auto Giant Is the Better Buy After Q2 Earnings?

GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum.

Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. 4 Value Stocks Investors Should Buy in the Second Half of 2026

GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. GM redesigned its engineering workflows around AI agents

GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. General Motors Hits Fresh High

GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment.

CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reports claim tariffs could cost GM as much as $3.5 billion, contradicting political claims that import taxes are helping the automaker. Investors may also remain concerned about reports of defective engines and related quality liabilities. Tariffs have saved General Motors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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