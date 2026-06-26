Insider Selling: Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Major Shareholder Sells $10,199,429.37 in Stock

Key Points Insight Holdings Group , a major Hinge Health shareholder, sold 142,311 shares for about $10.2 million in a transaction executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

, a major Hinge Health shareholder, sold for about in a transaction executed under a pre-arranged . The selling wasn’t isolated: Insight Holdings also disclosed several other large sales in the prior days, adding up to a notable run of insider disposals that could weigh on sentiment.

Despite the insider selling, Hinge Health shares were up 6.1% and the company has recently raised guidance, with analysts still broadly constructive and calling the stock a Moderate Buy.

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 142,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $10,199,429.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 390,917 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $27,813,744.55.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 112,477 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $7,897,010.17.

On Monday, June 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 224,399 shares of Hinge Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $15,921,109.05.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 65,581 shares of Hinge Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $4,614,279.16.

Hinge Health Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of HNGE stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. Hinge Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $75.17.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter. Hinge Health had a negative return on equity of 310.62% and a negative net margin of 78.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hinge Health Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hinge Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hinge Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hinge Health raised its Q2 2026 revenue guidance to $200 million-$202 million , above the Street’s $195 million estimate, and lifted full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $818 million-$824 million versus consensus of $801.6 million , signaling better-than-expected growth momentum.

Hinge Health raised its to , above the Street’s estimate, and lifted to versus consensus of , signaling better-than-expected growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating results remain strong, with the company’s last reported quarter showing 47.2% revenue growth and earnings that beat analyst expectations, helping support bullish sentiment around the stock.

Recent operating results remain strong, with the company’s last reported quarter showing and earnings that beat analyst expectations, helping support bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive on Hinge Health, with recent analyst price targets ranging from the high-$70s to $90 and a consensus rating of Moderate Buy , suggesting investors still see upside potential.

Wall Street remains broadly constructive on Hinge Health, with recent analyst price targets ranging from the high-$70s to $90 and a consensus rating of , suggesting investors still see upside potential. Negative Sentiment: Insight Holdings Group , a major shareholder, sold multiple large blocks of HNGE shares in recent days, including transactions on June 22, June 23, and June 24. Although the sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , the volume of selling may pressure sentiment. SEC filing

, a major shareholder, sold multiple large blocks of HNGE shares in recent days, including transactions on June 22, June 23, and June 24. Although the sales were made under a pre-arranged , the volume of selling may pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: President James Pursley also sold 33,000 shares, adding to the cluster of insider sales and raising questions about valuation after the stock’s recent run-up. SEC filing

Institutional Trading of Hinge Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hinge Health by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hinge Health by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 855 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hinge Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hinge Health

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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